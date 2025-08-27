US
2 min read
Trump says US will seek death penalty for murders in Washington, DC
'If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, DC, we're going to be seeking the death penalty,' says US president
Trump says US will seek death penalty for murders in Washington, DC
'If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, DC, we're going to be seeking the death penalty,' says US president / AP
August 27, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for individuals convicted of committing murder in the nation’s capital.

The announcement came on Tuesday after Trump declared a "crime emergency" in Washington, DC, taking control of the city’s police force and deploying federal agents and troops onto the streets.

"If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, DC, we're going to be seeking the death penalty," Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

"It's a very strong preventative and everybody that's heard it agrees with it. I don't know if we're ready for it in this country, but we have it."

The death penalty has been cancelled in Washington since 1972, when the Supreme Court nullified it, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

It was further rejected overwhelmingly by voters in 1992 when two-thirds opposed reinstating it in a referendum ordered by Congress.

That vote came during a period of spiralling crime when Washington had the highest murder rate in the country.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump says he will patrol streets of Washington DC with troops
Recommended

Declined sharply

Crime in the city has since declined sharply.

Homicides are down 15 percent compared to the same point last year, with 102 recorded so far in 2025, according to official statistics.

The figure is also well below the 20-year high of 274 homicides reached in 2023.

Still, the Trump administration has sought to cast doubt on crime data from several US cities, including Washington and Baltimore, alleging official cover-ups without presenting evidence.

Trump has pointed to a 13-day streak without an officially recorded murder in the capital, calling it unprecedented. But city records show a 16-day streak earlier this year, from February into March.

The president’s move to reintroduce capital punishment in Washington is expected to face strong legal challenges, as well as political pushback from local leaders who have long opposed the death penalty.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large
US threatens action against foreigners 'praising or making light' of Charlie Kirk's killing
US officials on the hunt for Kirk's shooter
5 times Charlie Kirk made anti-Semitic remarks