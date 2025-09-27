The United States will revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa because he "urged US soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence" in New York, the US State Department said.

"We will revoke Petro’s visa due to his reckless and incendiary actions," the State Department said on X, Friday.

"Earlier today, the Colombian president stood on a NYC street and urged US soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence," the State Department added.

Petro, in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, told a crowd outside the UN headquarters: "I ask all the soldiers of the army of the United States not to point their guns at people. Disobey the orders of (President Donald) Trump. Obey the orders of humanity!"

His office and Colombia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In his speech to the global gathering on Tuesday, Petro also hit out at Trump, saying the US leader was "complicit in genocide" in Gaza and called for "criminal proceedings" over US missile attacks on suspected drug-running boats in Caribbean waters.

Petro's social media profile on Friday showed he had reposted several video clips of himself speaking at a gathering of pro-Palestinian protesters in New York.