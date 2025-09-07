Undersea cable cuts in the Red Sea disrupted internet access in parts of Asia and the Middle East, experts said, though it wasn't immediately clear what caused the incident.

There has been concern about the cables being targeted in a Red Sea campaign by Houthis, which the group describes as an effort to pressure Israel to end its genocidal war on Gaza.

But the Houthis have denied attacking the lines in the past.

Microsoft announced via a status website that the Mideast “may experience increased latency due to undersea fibre cuts in the Red Sea.”

The Redmond, Washington-based firm did not immediately elaborate, though it said that internet traffic not moving through the Middle East “is not impacted.”

NetBlocks, which monitors internet access, said “a series of subsea cable outages in the Red Sea has degraded internet connectivity in multiple countries,” which it said included India and Pakistan.

It blamed “failures affecting the SMW4 and IMEWE cable systems near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.”

The Southeast Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 4 cable is run by Tata Communications, part of the Indian conglomerate. The India-Middle East-Western Europe cable is run by another consortium overseen by Alcatel-Lucent.

Both companies have yet to respond to inquiries.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately acknowledge the disruption, and authorities there did not respond to a request for comment.

In the United Arab Emirates, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, internet users on the country's state-owned Du and Etisalat networks complained of slower internet speeds.

The government did not immediately acknowledge the disruption.