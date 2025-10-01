Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday (October 2) as part of an official trip, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Fidan last travelled to the UAE on May 5, during which he was received by President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and held talks with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During his upcoming visit, Fidan is expected to emphasise Türkiye’s desire to further enhance its multifaceted cooperation with the UAE.

He will also hold consultations on regional developments, including efforts to secure a ceasefire and peace in Gaza following the plan announced by US President Donald Trump on September 29.

In addition, he is expected to stress the importance of supporting the Syrian government in order to achieve stability and reconstruction in the war-torn country.

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UAE have seen a notable upgrade in recent years.