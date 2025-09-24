WORLD
US bars Iranian officials in NY for UNGA from shopping spree
US State Department spokesperson said Iranian elites would not be allowed to shop luxury items in New York.
Shopping carts are seen at the Costco store ahead of Black Friday in Arlington, Virginia, US, on November 27, 2024. / Reuters
September 24, 2025

Iranian officials at the UN summit this week won't be able to shop in New York after the US government barred them from purchasing everything from bulk household goods to expensive watches.

The restrictions on the visiting Iranians were described by a State Department spokesperson as "maximum pressure."

"We will not allow the Iranian regime to allow its clerical elites to have a shopping spree in New York while the Iranian people endure poverty, crumbling infrastructure, and dire shortages of water and electricity," Thomas Pigott said.

The move restricts Iranian diplomats and other officials from visiting popular stores, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Tuesday.

The notice in the Federal Register also said Iranian officials would need to seek permission from the State Department to buy "luxury goods."

A range of items, including watches, electronics, and fountain pens, was listed, with restrictions kicking in if they were valued at more than $1,000.

Vehicles worth more than $60,000 were also listed as luxury goods.

Iran's economy has been hard hit by US sanctions, impacting imports of a range of goods and also Tehran's ability to sell its oil and other exports abroad.

US President Donald Trump has sought to cripple Iran's nuclear programme since taking office this year, ordering bomb and missile attacks on three nuclear sites in June.

RelatedTRT World - Iran walks the nuclear tightrope as deadline for snapback sanctions nears

SOURCE:AFP
