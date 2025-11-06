US
Closed for business: Longest US government shutdowns in history
The standoff has furloughed thousands of workers and halted key government services since October 1.
November 6, 2025

The United States government shutdown has become the longest in history, reaching 37 days on November 6 with no end in sight as Republicans and Democrats in the Senate remain deadlocked over the federal budget. 

The shutdown has now surpassed the previous 35-day record set during President Donald Trump’s first term between December 2018 and January 2019, after the Senate rejected a House-passed Republican funding bill for the 14th time. Ending the shutdown requires a bipartisan compromise that Trump is willing to sign.

The shutdown began on October 1 after talks over federal spending priorities broke down. Some 1.4 million federal workers have since been furloughed, or working without pay, while many government services have been curtailed or suspended.

Since 1981, the United States has experienced 15 shutdowns, four of which were prolonged shutdowns that seriously disrupted federal operations. 

