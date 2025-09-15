CULTURE
2 min read
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Hannah Einbinder, Javier Bardem and Meghan Stalter make pro-Palestinian statements at the 77th Emmy Awards.
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Javier Bardem wears a keffiyeh as he poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, September 14, 2025. / Reuters
21 hours ago

Several artists used their appearances to call for “Free Palestine,” wearing keffiyehs and handbags, and shouting “CEASE FIRE!” during Sunday night's 77th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

“Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder won her first Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series and closed off her acceptance speech by saying: “Go Birds, F--- ICE and Free Palestine.”

She later went on to explain her statement while her name was being chiselled on the trophy backstage.

"It is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel. Our religion and our culture … is really separate to this sort of ethnonationalist state," she said.

Javier Bardem, wearing a keffiyeh and voicing his support for Film Workers for Palestine, announced on the red carpet entrance: “Here I am today denouncing the genocide in Gaza… Free Palestine!”

Pledge to boycott Israeli institutions

In the week leading up to the Emmys, 3,900 industry names signed an open pledge declaring that they will not work with Israeli institutions and film companies that are “implicated in genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”

Recommended

The pledge statement, published on Monday by the organisation Film Workers for Palestine, said that examples of complicity include “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them.”

The pledge states that examples of complicity include “whitewashing or justifying genocide and apartheid, and/or partnering with the government committing them,” according to Variety.

“What we are witnessing is a genocide. And as I said in your show, in 4k alive on a daily basis, this has to stop,” Bardem said during an interview.

He continued by stating that he won’t and cannot work with those who “justify or support the genocide.”

“I can't. That's as simple as that. And we shouldn't be able to do that in this industry and in any other industry. Today in Madrid, in Spain, the cycle, the bicycle tour, it was stopped by thousands and thousands and thousands of people on the streets marching saying we can't allow the team of Israel to be in this tour,” Bardem said.

Megan Stalter of “Hacks” also posed on the red carpet holding a handbag that read “CEASE FIRE!” on a white background and bold characters.

RelatedTRT World - 1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
SOURCE:AA
Explore
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Royal Ballet and Opera staff oppose future shows in Israel, support Palestinian flag protest
Türkiye becomes go-to travel destination for Chinese tourists amid rapid growth: envoy