World peace requires a global understanding based on truth and justice, Türkiye's Head of Communications has said.

"For the peace and tranquility of the world, it is essential for an understanding that centres on truth and justice to prevail globally," Fahrettin Altun said at the Türkiye-China Media Forum organised by Türkiye's Communications Directorate in the capital, Ankara, on Wednesday.

Altun stressed that Turkish-Chinese relations have historically been based on mutual respect, cooperation, and cultural closeness.

"This relationship, which carries the spirit of the ancient Silk Road, is now also gaining new and strong ground in the field of media and communication."

Türkiye fighting for peace, prosperity

Altun noted that "Türkiye has been fighting for peace and prosperity for all with its stabilising power."

"With this vision, our country has taken responsibility in almost all of the recent crises and hosted diplomatic meetings and peace negotiations. Our fundamental goal is for truth and justice to prevail in every field," he added.

"The way to do this is to ensure fairer representation in the international communication ecosystem as well as in diplomacy."

A disinformation-resistant global media structure where all humanity can make its voice heard is also key for global peace, Altun added.