Once again, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage at the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, resorting to the same language riddled with lies, manipulation, denials, and abuse.

This time, however, the UNGA hall was almost empty, with only a handful of delegations and a few of Netanyahu’s own ‘guests,’ who tried in vain to drown out the protests with exaggerated clapping and cheers.

Yet the look on Netanyahu’s face told the whole story. He appeared visibly exhausted, pausing at times, glancing around in bewilderment, before pressing on with his address.

Netanyahu’s remarks combined grandiose claims about Israel’s military triumphs with sweeping denials of atrocities in Gaza, framed under the banner of “self-defence”.

He lashed out at Western leaders who have recently recognised Palestine and, at one point, declared that his objective was to “make Iran great again”. Yet when examined against the evidence, much of what he presented collapses. Here are a few examples.

On Gaza

Starting with Gaza. Netanyahu insisted that “Israel has let into Gaza more than two million tonnes of food and aid… nearly 3,000 calories per person per day.” This unsubstantiated claim was meant to counter mounting reports of famine. But the opposite is true.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification confirmed famine in Gaza in August 2025, estimating that food availability averages only around 1,400 calories per person per day — well below the survival level.

Additionally, reports from the World Food Programme and other UN agencies describe aid convoys blocked at crossings and humanitarian access deliberately restricted. Far from generosity, what Israel imposed is a deliberate policy of starvation.

Netanyahu attempted to deflect responsibility by claiming that Hamas had looted “85 percent of the aid trucks,” citing the United Nations.



According to reputable sources, however, the UN has never made such a statement. “Pro-Israeli internet users claim that the UN has stated that 87 percent of humanitarian aid entering Gaza is being looted by Hamas. No, the UN did not say that,” France24 reported on August 28.

Netanyahu also tried to defend the staggering civilian toll of the war, claiming that “the ratio of non-combatant to combatant casualties is less than 2:1,” which he described as “astoundingly low.”

Yet Israeli intelligence data obtained by The Guardian, +972 Magazine, and Local Call tell a very different story: by May 2025, 83 percent of those killed in Gaza were civilians — roughly five civilians for every fighter.

UN monitoring confirms the same trend. In a war that has killed over 200,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, Netanyahu’s statistics were not simply misleading; they were designed to conceal the truth.

Another line repeated throughout the speech was that “Hamas uses civilians as human shields.” This well-worn justification has been invoked in nearly every Israeli assault on Gaza.