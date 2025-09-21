WORLD
2 min read
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Trump says the air base should never have been given up, demanding Kabul to give the control back to the US.
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
"We're talking to Afghanistan. It should have never been given up," Trump says / AP
15 hours ago

President Donald Trump has said that "bad things" will happen if Afghanistan does not give back control of the Bagram Air Base to the US.

"If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

On Friday, Trump said that discussions about reestablishing a small US military presence at the base in Afghanistan are underway.

"We'll see what happens with Bagram. We're talking to Afghanistan. It should have never been given up," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The Wall Street Journal, citing an anonymous US official, said the Trump administration is holding preliminary discussions with the Taliban, and talks are led by special envoy for hostage response Adam Boehler.

Recommended

They cover possible prisoner exchanges, economic arrangements and a security component.

"There was no reason to give it up ... We were going to keep Bagram, the air base," said Trump.

Bagram, located north of Kabul, was the largest US installation during the 20-year war in Afghanistan before America's full withdrawal in 2021.

Afghan officials have expressed opposition to a revived US presence.

"Afghanistan and the United States need to engage with one another ... without the United States maintaining any military presence in any part of Afghanistan," Zakir Jalal, an Afghan Foreign Ministry official, said in a post on X on Thursday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source