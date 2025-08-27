WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestinians will see the day justice is served: Erdogan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasises justice for Palestinians who are "targeted by bullets, bombs in front of cameras every day."
Palestinians will see the day justice is served: Erdogan
Turkish President Erdogan attends the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony in Ankara on August 27, 2025. / AA
August 27, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the "day will come when our Palestinian brothers and sisters, who are targeted by bullets and bombs in front of cameras every day, will finally see justice served."

Speaking at the Turkish Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday in Ankara, Erdogan said: "Those who shed the innocent's blood will also drown in it."

Erdogan's remarks came hours after Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus convened an extraordinary session on Friday to discuss Israel's attack on Gaza, genocide, oppression, and starvation policies.

The speaker’s office said on Wednesday that Kurtulmus convened the extraordinary session of parliament in accordance with Article 93 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure.

Earlier, President Erdogan condemned Israel’s strike on Nasser Hospital, accusing Netanyahu’s government of “relentlessly” destroying humanity, after Gaza officials said 20 people, including patients, medics, civil defence workers and journalists, were killed.

Recommended

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023.

Israel’s full blockade of the Palestinian enclave, in place since early March, has created catastrophic conditions for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents, leading to famine, widespread disease, and the collapse of essential services.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Explore
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack