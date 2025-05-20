The European Union has decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country after over a decade of civil war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced.

"Today, we took the decision to lift our economic sanctions on Syria. We want to help the Syrian people rebuild a new, inclusive and peaceful Syria," Kaja Kallas said on X on Tuesday.

"The EU has always stood by Syrians throughout the last 14 years – and will keep doing so," she added.

Bashar Assad, Syrian regime leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed Al Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

Syria's Foreign Minister Assad al Shaibani thanked the European Union for lifting its economic sanctions on his country.

Shaibani said in a post on X that the EU decision would bolster Syria's security and stability.