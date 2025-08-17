WORLD
Syria’s president: SDF group sends ‘contradictory signals’ on March 10 agreement
Ahmad al Sharaa reaffirms Syria’s commitment to unity and sovereignty.
On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of the SDF into state institutions. / AA
August 17, 2025

Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa said there are contradictions between the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) public statements and their actions on the ground regarding the implementation of the March 10 agreement.

His remarks came during a Wednesday meeting with a delegation from the northern province of Idlib and were aired in a video released Sunday by the presidency.

Sharaa said the SDF declares through the media and in negotiations that it is ready to implement the March 10 deal while giving contradictory signals in practice. He noted that discussions are still underway on the mechanisms for carrying out the agreement.

The president said Syria, the SDF, the US, and Türkiye reached an understanding under the deal, adding that if those four key players in northeast Syria agree on a matter, it will be implemented.

He stressed that the agreement carries a deadline for implementation by the end of the year, emphasising international support for a peaceful settlement in northeast Syria.

No land concessions

Sharaa voiced optimism the issue could be resolved within months, reiterating that Syria “will not concede an inch of its land” and will protect the rights of all under state law and the constitution.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the integration of the SDF into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

The Syrian government has been intensifying security efforts since last year’s ouster of Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. A new administration led by Sharaa was formed in January.

