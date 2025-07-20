Hunger is no longer a threat knocking on doors in Gaza — it lives inside homes, gnawing at bones, stealing sleep and silencing dreams.

On the pavements of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza, Palestinians are collapsing under the weight of empty stomachs as the world no longer listens.

A woman in her 50s fell to the ground. Her frail body was unable to carry the burden of starvation.

“She was walking slowly, barely holding herself up,” said Kholoud al Arqan, who saw what happened. “Then she collapsed. People rushed to help, splashing water on her face. She hadn’t eaten in days.”

The woman later whispered: “I just wanted a piece of bread for my children.”

Since March, Gaza has sunk into what health officials now call a “real famine.”

With Israel’s closure of all crossings, no flour, baby formula or medical aid has entered the enclave for more than four months. Bread, once a daily staple, is now a whispered hope — traded in black markets at prices no family can afford.

Hospitals across Gaza report unprecedented numbers of people fainting in the streets from exhaustion and malnutrition.

“There’s no strength left in these bodies,” according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. “Hundreds face death simply because their bodies can no longer resist the hunger.”

At least 69 children have died of malnutrition since October, with famine-related deaths reaching 620, said Gaza’s Government Media Office.

Another 650,000 children under the age of 5 are at severe risk, along with tens of thousands of pregnant women who lack food and prenatal care.

Ahmed Abu Nada, 35, said: “We’re not looking for food anymore. We’re searching for survival. We dream of bread. Even that’s no longer real.”

He added: “Gaza’s 2.4 million people are not living. We’re enduring.”