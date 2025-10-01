WORLD
2 min read
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Volodymyr Z. was detained near Warsaw on Tuesday. He will now be kept in custody for seven days.
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Germany's top prosecutors' office says Polish police had acted upon a European arrest warrant that it had issued. / Reuters
October 1, 2025

A Polish court has ruled that a Ukrainian diver, wanted by Berlin over his alleged involvement in explosions which damaged the Nord Stream gas pipeline, must be kept in custody while a decision is made on whether to transfer him to Germany.

Described by both Moscow and the West as an act of sabotage, the explosions marked an escalation in the Ukraine conflict and squeezed energy supplies on the continent. No one has taken responsibility for the blasts, and Ukraine has denied any role.

The suspect, named only as "Volodymyr Z" was detained near Warsaw on Tuesday. He will now be kept in custody for seven days.

His lawyer, Tymoteusz Paprocki, told reporters he would appeal against the decision. "If somebody lives in a given country for three-and-a-half years, then in my opinion saying that there is a risk of escape... is not convincing," he said.

Germany's top prosecutors' office said on Tuesday that Polish police had acted upon a European arrest warrant that it had issued.

Recommended

Its statement said the diver was one of a group of people who were suspected of renting a sailing yacht in the German Baltic Sea port of Rostock and planting explosives on the pipelines, which run from Russia to Germany, near the Danish island of Bornholm in September 2022.

He faces accusations of conspiring to commit an explosive attack and of "anti-constitutional sabotage", the German prosecutors added.

In August, Italian police arrested a Ukrainian man suspected of coordinating the attacks. That man, identified only as Serhii K., plans to take his fight against extradition to Italy's highest court after a lower court ordered his transfer to Germany, his legal team said.

RelatedTRT World - Did Ukraine sabotage Nord Stream? Italy's arrest of Ukrainian man reignites question

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54