Marjorie Taylor Greene raises questions about her and Trump's safety after the US President lambasted Israel for targeting Iran in truce violation.
US lawmaker says JFK was killed over opposition to Israel's nuclear programme
President John F. Kennedy listens while Grand Duchess Charlotte of Luxembourg speaks outside the White House in Washington [File] / AP
June 25, 2025

US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has suggested that the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy may have been linked to his opposition to Israel's nuclear weapons programme, while questioning whether she or President Donald Trump now face similar risks.

"There was once a great President that the American people loved. He opposed Israel's nuclear programme.

And then he was assassinated," the Republican from Georgia posted on social media platform X on Tuesday.

"Should I feel that my life is in danger now too? What about President Trump who strongly rebuked Israel this morning for continuing to attack Iran?" she added.

Her remarks came shortly after Trump warned Israel against launching further air strikes on Iran, calling such action a "major violation" of a ceasefire agreement.

Endless foreign wars

Greene has also spoken out against recent US military attacks targeting Iranian nuclear sites, criticising what she described as endless foreign wars serving "foreign interests."

"American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits.

I'm sick of it," she wrote in a separate post.

President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas in 1963.

While official investigations concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald, a former US Marine, was responsible for the shooting, the killing has long been the subject of speculation and conspiracy theories.

During his presidency, Kennedy did express concern over Israel's nuclear ambitions.

In 1963, he pressed then-Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion for transparency over the Dimona nuclear facility, warning that continued secrecy could "seriously jeopardise" US support for Israel.

However, there is no publicly verified evidence linking Kennedy's death to that dispute.

Greene's remarks have drawn criticism from political opponents and analysts, who say they risk amplifying unsubstantiated claims.

She has not provided evidence to support the link between Kennedy's assassination and Israel's nuclear policy.

