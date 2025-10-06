WORLD
1 min read
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Authorities mobilise aid as tourists are told to stay put and evacuations continue, after flooding and landslides across eastern India
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Members of the National Disaster Response Force evacuate stranded people using a temporary zip line laid across a broken bridge. / AP
October 6, 2025

The death toll in India’s West Bengal state after heavy rainfall triggered massive landslides and a bridge collapse has risen to 24, according to officials.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal were flooded due to sudden heavy rains.

In a post on X, she advised tourists in North Bengal “to stay put where they are till our police evacuate them safely.”

Raju Bista, a parliamentarian for the Darjeeling district in the state, which witnessed landslides, also said that 24 people have died in the region.

Recommended

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that all “possible assistance to those affected will be provided.”

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides,” he wrote on X.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France