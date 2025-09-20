Marking an elevation of their long-standing military ties, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have recently signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA), pledging that “ any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

As a senior Saudi official explained to Reuters, this is less a sudden pivot than the culmination of “years of discussions”; not aimed at any one country or event, but rather the “institutionalisation” of the historic and strategic ties between the two countries that have already existed, now made public due to the inevitability of circumstances.

For decades, Saudi-Pakistani defence ties have included joint army training, annual military exercises, arms production and the regular deployment of Pakistani troops in the Kingdom for security roles. But this time, Riyadh has taken things further, with the SMDA, the Kingdom has effectively stepped under Islamabad’s nuclear umbrella .

The timing is no coincidence. A combustible mix of Middle East instability, diminishing trust in US security guarantees, and the need to consolidate deterrence capabilities amid spiking regional threats has forced Riyadh to finally take the plunge.



The pact with Pakistan had long remained a fallback option, pursued quietly in the background, while Riyadh continued its primary effort to secure a broad mutual defence treaty with Washington.

But the comprehensive defence ties Riyadh wished for did not materialise as the Kingdom kept mulling over the US condition of normalisation of relations with Israel.



The ongoing war on Gaza has reached an advanced stage, making such a deal not only politically toxic but practically impossible. Moreover, US assurances remain limited to arms sales and vague promises. For Riyadh, the message was clear: Washington will sell weapons, but it will not put its security umbrella over the Kingdom.

And now, shifting the strategic calculus even further, the crisis has reached uncomfortably closer to home. Neighbouring Qatar faced a missile attack from Iran on the largest US air base in the region, and then Israel attempted to target Hamas negotiators in Doha earlier this month.

Though an emergency Arab-Islamic summit was held in Doha a week later, no clear response to the infringement of Gulf sovereignty could be reached. Ostensibly, it was at this moment that Riyadh finally decided to opt for the Islamabad agreement to save itself from the rising wave of regional instability.

Saudi Arabia’s nuclear shortcut

The Saudi-Pakistani defence equation is hardly new. Without Saudi support, Pakistan may have never become a nuclear power.



Riyadh’s role in Islamabad’s nuclear programme dates back as far as 1974, when the then-prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto resolved to “ eat grass and make the bomb” after losing the other half of the country, East Pakistan [modern day Bangladesh] to Indian designs in 1971.