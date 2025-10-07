Russia’s Special Representative to Afghanistan has said his country is not considering the deployment of its troops in the country, as Moscow and Kabul’s top diplomats held talks in the Russian capital.

“Absolutely out of the question,” Zamir Kabulov told reporters on Tuesday following the seventh meeting of consultations on Afghanistan in the Moscow format, reminding them of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s opening remarks during the meeting, which conveyed Moscow’s rejection of the deployment of third-party military infrastructure in Afghanistan or neighbouring states.

According to Kabulov, the meeting served to demonstrate the commitment of all regional states to continue actively developing ties with the interim Taliban administration in “all areas of mutual interest”.

Kabulov further said that interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who arrived in Moscow to take part in the event, told Lavrov that Kabul will not allow the deployment of foreign military bases in the country, noting, “And this also applies to the base in Bagram.”

Rejecting Washington’s demand

Late last month, Beijing said that China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan have opposed any move to re-establish military bases in Afghanistan after US President Donald Trump asked the interim Taliban administration to return Bagram Air Base to the Pentagon.