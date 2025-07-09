Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin held a high-level meeting on Tuesday with Iraqi officials in Baghdad to discuss efforts to strengthen border security and enhance joint counter-terrorism initiatives.

Kalin first met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, followed by talks with President Abdul Latif Rashid.

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also attended the meeting, according to security sources.

As part of his visit, Kalin held discussions with Defence Minister Thabit Abbasi, National Intelligence Service Chief Hamid al-Shatri, Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar, and Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

During the meetings, both sides discussed joint steps towards achieving a “terror-free Türkiye” through coordinated efforts to secure borders and eliminate terrorist threats.