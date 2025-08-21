Poland said on Thursday that aircraft have been scrambled to protect its airspace due to Russian strikes on Ukraine.

"In connection with the activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, conducting strikes on Ukrainian territory... aircraft of the Polish Air Force and allied aviation are operating in Polish airspace," the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland said a Russian military drone flew into its airspace and exploded in farmland in the east of the country overnight, calling it a "provocation".

"Once again, we are facing a provocation from the Russian Federation, with a Russian drone," Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told reporters.