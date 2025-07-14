The European Commission has said it was putting forward a new list of US goods worth $84 billion that could be targeted by EU levies if tariff talks with Washington fail.

The bloc's trade chief, Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, announced the proposal, "accounting for some 72 billion euros' ($84 billion) worth of US imports", at a meeting with EU ministers in Brussels on Monday.

"We continue to engage with the US administration and prioritise a negotiated solution by the new deadline of August 1. I cannot imagine walking away without any effort," Sefcovic said before the meeting.

But the EU would have to prepare for all outcomes, he added, "including, if necessary, well-considered, proportionate countermeasures to restore the balance."

The move came after US President Donald Trump threw months of painstaking negotiations with the EU into disarray by threatening to impose tariffs of 30 percent on the bloc's goods if there is no deal by August 1.

'We should be ready'