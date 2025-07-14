Cambodia's military will begin conscripting civilians next year, Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Monday, citing rising tensions with Thailand as the reason for reactivating a long-dormant mandatory enlistment law.

Cambodia's parliament in 2006 approved a law that would require all Cambodians aged 18 to 30 to serve in the military for 18 months, although it has never been enforced.

Relations with neighbouring Thailand have been tense since May, when a long-standing territorial dispute flared into cross-border clashes, killing one Cambodian soldier.

"This episode of confrontation is a lesson for us and is an opportunity for us to review, assess and set our targets to reform our military," Hun Manet said.

"From 2026, the military conscription law will be implemented," he said in a ceremony at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Centre in central Kampong Chhnang province.

Hun Manet said the service period would be extended from the 18 months outlined in the legislation passed two decades ago to 24 months pledged to "look at increasing" Cambodia's defence budget.

"Our national defence, the building of our military, is not to invade anybody's territory but it is to protect our territory," he added.