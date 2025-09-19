Algeria has warned the UN Security Council [UNSC] that it risks repeating past failures to prevent genocide after the United States vetoed a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, despite 14 of 15 members backing the measure.
Algeria's envoy to the UN, Amar Bendjama, opened his remarks with an apology to Palestinians.
"Forgive us, because the world speaks of rights but denies them to you," he said.
"Israel kills every day, and nothing happens."
Referring to Rwanda in 1994 and Bosnia in 1995, Bendjama said: "This council has already failed twice in preventing genocide. Today, it appears we are on the verge of witnessing a third failure. And at this moment, there can be no ambiguity: Each of us must choose either to act to stop the genocide or to be counted among those who were complicit."
Pakistan's envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the veto blocked action on an unfolding humanitarian disaster.
"It was an opportunity to act in the face of unprecedented brutality and devastation and mass displacement in Gaza," he said.
"What prevented the Council from acting was the exercise of the veto that carries a heavy responsibility."
'Tragic symbolism'
Russia's envoy Vassily Nebenzia called the veto "tragic symbolism," noting it came during the Council's 10,000th meeting.
He accused Washington of paralysing diplomacy: "So long as Washington does not change the lens through which it regards the crisis in Gaza…the UN Security Council will remain a witness to the catastrophe."
Palestine's envoy to the UN also denounced the US veto.
Riyad Mansour said the resolution was the "bare minimum that humanity, legality and morality dictate," but its rejection left Palestinians unprotected.
"It is deeply regrettable and painful that it has been blocked, preventing the Security Council from playing its rightful role in the face of these atrocities and protecting civilians in the face of genocide," he told the Council.
Calling for an immediate halt to the genocide, Mansour said: "Violence is an impasse. A ceasefire saves the lives of Palestinians and Israelis, hostages and prisoners."
Warning against selective concern, he said: "One should not see, only partially, the suffering of a group of people and completely ignore acknowledging the massive mountains of suffering of the Palestinian people."
Guyana's envoy Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett described the situation as genocide.
"The result of this impunity is the ongoing commission of genocide. Yes, genocide," she said, citing confirmation from the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry.
"Displacement. Destruction. Disease. Death. These are the squalid fruits that impunity is bearing in Gaza."
China's envoy Fu Cong said Beijing was "deeply disappointed" by the US veto, adding: "We cannot help but ask how many more innocent lives must be lost before a ceasefire can be achieved in Gaza."
Denmark's envoy Christina Markus Lassen said her country's vote was "a vote for peace…a vote for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire."
Veto 'encourages the Israeli occupation'
The Palestinian presidency expressed "regret and astonishment" over Washington’s veto.
Spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the move "explicitly called for a ceasefire and an end to the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," and warned the veto "encourages the Israeli occupation to continue its crimes."
He called on the US to "review its decision in order to preserve international law."
The draft resolution, introduced by Denmark on behalf of 10 elected members, expressed "grave concern at Israel's ongoing expansion of its military operation in Gaza and the deepening of the suffering of civilians as a result."
It also rejected "any attempt at demographic or territorial change" in the enclave.
The US veto marked the sixth such move since October 2023.
Previous vetoes came in October and December 2023, February and November 2024, and June 2025.