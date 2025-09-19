Algeria has warned the UN Security Council [UNSC] that it risks repeating past failures to prevent genocide after the United States vetoed a resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, despite 14 of 15 members backing the measure.

Algeria's envoy to the UN, Amar Bendjama, opened his remarks with an apology to Palestinians.

"Forgive us, because the world speaks of rights but denies them to you," he said.

"Israel kills every day, and nothing happens."

Referring to Rwanda in 1994 and Bosnia in 1995, Bendjama said: "This council has already failed twice in preventing genocide. Today, it appears we are on the verge of witnessing a third failure. And at this moment, there can be no ambiguity: Each of us must choose either to act to stop the genocide or to be counted among those who were complicit."

Pakistan's envoy Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the veto blocked action on an unfolding humanitarian disaster.

"It was an opportunity to act in the face of unprecedented brutality and devastation and mass displacement in Gaza," he said.

"What prevented the Council from acting was the exercise of the veto that carries a heavy responsibility."

'Tragic symbolism'

Russia's envoy Vassily Nebenzia called the veto "tragic symbolism," noting it came during the Council's 10,000th meeting.

He accused Washington of paralysing diplomacy: "So long as Washington does not change the lens through which it regards the crisis in Gaza…the UN Security Council will remain a witness to the catastrophe."

Palestine's envoy to the UN also denounced the US veto.

Riyad Mansour said the resolution was the "bare minimum that humanity, legality and morality dictate," but its rejection left Palestinians unprotected.

"It is deeply regrettable and painful that it has been blocked, preventing the Security Council from playing its rightful role in the face of these atrocities and protecting civilians in the face of genocide," he told the Council.

Calling for an immediate halt to the genocide, Mansour said: "Violence is an impasse. A ceasefire saves the lives of Palestinians and Israelis, hostages and prisoners."