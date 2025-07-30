Canada has announced it will recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025 — on the condition that the Palestinian Authority carries out key reforms and warned that the possibility of a two-state solution is "being eroded before our eyes."

"Canada has long been committed to a two-state solution – an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security," said Prime Minister Mark Carney in a statement.

"For decades, it was hoped that this outcome would be achieved as part of a peace process built around a negotiated settlement between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority. Regrettably, this approach is no longer tenable."

Carney cited several developments that have undermined the peace process, including the accelerated expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, moves by the Israeli parliament to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, and the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza with restricted access to aid.

"The deepening suffering of civilians leaves no room for delay in coordinated international action," Carney said.

Recognition hinges on reforms