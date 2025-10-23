Poland’s top diplomat, Radoslaw Sikorski, has said that his country “wants to show the flag” in the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza, while backing a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East.

Sikorski made the remarks at a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, in Islamabad on Thursday.

“We recognise that Gaza needs a structure of governance and that it needs the help of the international community in securing basic security for its inhabitants, so that reconstruction may begin, and I believe both Pakistan and Poland will support that effort," Sikorski said during his two-day trip to Pakistan.

In reference to the task force as underlined in the US plan for Gaza, Sikorski said his country also “wants to show the flag,” without providing further details.

"There's a tradition of Poland and Pakistan participating, side by side, in UN peace missions,” he said, highlighting past cooperation in overseas missions.

“This idea,” he continued, speaking about the US plan, “is more of an Arab-Islamic initiative, but Poland will also want to show the flag at least, show our support for the peace efforts of (US) President (Donald) Trump and others, for the fighting to stop and for people to be able to recover from this horrible situation.”

Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza calls for a temporary stabilisation force to train and support Palestinian police forces, though details have yet to be finalised.

"I believe Poles and Pakistanis will be on the same side again in an operation that is important for everyone," Sikorski added.