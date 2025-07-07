As soon as eight-year-old Sidra Al Bordeeni returned from the clinic with her prosthetic arm, she jumped on a bicycle in the Jordanian refugee camp where she lives, riding for the first time since an Israeli missile strike in Gaza took her arm a year ago.

Sidra was wounded while sheltering at Nuseirat School, one of several Gaza schools converted into makeshift refuges from Israeli strikes. Her mother, Sabreen Al Bordeeni, said Gaza’s collapsed health services and the family's inability to leave at the time made it impossible to save her hand.

“She’s out playing, and all her friends and siblings are fascinated by her arm,” Al Bordeeni said on the phone, repeatedly thanking God for this day.

“I can’t express how grateful I am to see my daughter happy.”

The arm was built over 4,000 kilometres away in Karachi by Bioniks, a Pakistani company that uses a smartphone app to take pictures from different angles and create a 3D model for custom prosthetics.

CEO Anas Niaz said the social enterprise startup had fitted more than 1,000 custom-designed arms inside Pakistan since 2021, funded through a mix of patient payments, corporate sponsorship, and donations, but this was its first time providing prosthetics to those impacted by conflict.

Virtual fittings

Sidra and three-year-old Habebat Allah, who lost both her arms and a leg in Israel’s war on Gaza, went through days of remote consultations and virtual fittings.

Then Niaz flew from Karachi to Amman to meet the girls and make his company’s first overseas delivery.

Sidra’s device was funded by Mafaz Clinic in Amman, while donations from Pakistanis paid for Habebat’s.

Mafaz CEO Entesar Asaker said the clinic partnered with Bioniks for its low costs, remote solutions, and ability to troubleshoot virtually.

Niaz said each prosthetic arm costs about $2,500, significantly less than the $10,000 to $20,000 for alternatives made in the United States.

While Bioniks’ arms are less sophisticated than US versions, they provide a high level of functionality for children, and their remote control makes them more accessible than options from other countries.

“We plan on providing limbs for people in other conflict zones too, like Ukraine, and becoming a global company,” Niaz said.