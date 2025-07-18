US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal after it published a story about an alleged off-colour letter written by him to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Journal story, which quickly reverberated around the US capital on Thursday, says the note to Epstein bearing Trump's signature was part of a collection of notes for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003.



The newspaper said it reviewed the letter but did not print an image.

The story said that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's partner, was preparing a special gift to mark the occasion. She turned to Epstein's family and friends. One of them was Donald Trump.

Maxwell collected letters from Trump and dozens of Epstein's other associates for a 2003 birthday album, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Pages from the leather-bound album — assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006 — are among the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to people who have reviewed the pages, as per the Journal.