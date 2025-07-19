Ukraine has proposed resuming peace talks with Russia as early as next week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, signaling renewed diplomatic movement after negotiations stalled in early June.

“Security Council Secretary [Rustem] Umerov also reported that he had proposed the next meeting with the Russian side for next week,” Zelenskyy said on Saturday. “The momentum of the negotiations must be stepped up.”

The development comes amid renewed international calls to revive diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war, now in its third year. Although details of the proposal remain undisclosed, the overture marks the first public indication from Kiev of its willingness to reengage Moscow since the previous round of indirect talks faltered.

Related TRT Global - Istanbul talks: Russia-Ukraine war, Türkiye’s rise, and the quest for peace

Istanbul talks