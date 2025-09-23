WORLD
1 min read
Russia says it shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones approaching the capital
Moscow mayor says 19 drones were shot down on approach to the capital with no casualties or damage reported.
Russia says it shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones approaching the capital
Ukrainian soldiers strike Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 2025. / Photo: AP
a day ago

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported a massive attack of Ukrainian drones on the Russian capital.

The official said in a statement on the Russian social media platform Max that since the beginning of the day, 19 drones were shot down on approach to Moscow.

"Emergency services specialists are working at the sites where debris fell; there have been no reports of casualties or damage in the capital city," he said on Tuesday.

Separately, the Defence Ministry said air defence systems destroyed 69 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions from midnight until 7 am (GMT0400).

Recommended

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is impossible due to the ongoing conflict.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Trapped in Gaza with her daughters, a mother says they’re ‘waiting to die’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Azerbaijan and Iraq eye closer ties, back Armenia peace efforts in UN talks
Erdogan’s famous quotes shine in New York
EU leaders hold talks with al Sharaa to address Syria's challenges
Trump's videographer may have triggered escalator stop — UN
Most UN Security Council members unite against Israel's genocide in Gaza, demand ceasefire
After meeting with Zelenskyy at UN, Trump shifts stance on Russia
President Erdogan calls for UN reform in meeting with Secretary-General Guterres
Khamenei: Nuclear talks with US bring 'no benefit, only harm' for Iran
'Nobel Peace Prize only possible if you stop Israel's war on Gaza': Macron to Trump
'NATO should shoot down Russian jets that violate their skies': Trump
UNGA: Erdogan decries 'unjust isolation' of Turkish Cypriots, calls for resolution of Kashmir
At UNGA, Indonesia says it bears brunt of climate crisis after Trump dismisses it as 'con job'
Erdogan at UNGA: ‘There is no war in Gaza, this is genocide’