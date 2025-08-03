Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies said they detained multiple officials as part of a large-scale corruption scheme in which military drones and electronic warfare equipment were procured at inflated prices.
The National Anti-Corruption Agency (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) said in statements published Saturday that four people were detained in connection with the uncovered scheme involving the procurement of drones electronic warfare equipment.
Among the suspects include a lawmaker of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, two local officials and the head of a National Guard unit.
The essence of the scheme was to conclude state contracts with supplier enterprises at knowingly inflated prices, the statements said, noting that those detained allegedly received kickbacks of up to 30 percent of contract costs.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after a meeting with the heads of NABU and SAP, said there is "zero tolerance for corruption".
Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People party, said on Telegram that the membership of lawmaker Oleksiy Kuznetsov in the faction will be suspended until the investigation is complete.
“We expect a court hearing of this case in due time. Those guilty of corruption crimes must be fairly punished, regardless of their status and position,” he added.
This week, Zelenskyy signed a bill on reinstating the independence of NABU and SAP into law following protests over the approval of its earlier version by the parliament on July 22, which brought the two major anti-corruption agencies under the oversight of the prosecutor general.