Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies said they detained multiple officials as part of a large-scale corruption scheme in which military drones and electronic warfare equipment were procured at inflated prices.

The National Anti-Corruption Agency (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP) said in statements published Saturday that four people were detained in connection with the uncovered scheme involving the procurement of drones electronic warfare equipment.

Among the suspects include a lawmaker of Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, two local officials and the head of a National Guard unit.

The essence of the scheme was to conclude state contracts with supplier enterprises at knowingly inflated prices, the statements said, noting that those detained allegedly received kickbacks of up to 30 percent of contract costs.