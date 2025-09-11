WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
Netanyahu makes the vow while approving expansion in Maale Adumim near occupied East Jerusalem, reviving the long-stalled E1 project that the UN warns could sever the occupied West Bank and fatally undermine prospects for a Palestinian state.
Netanyahu vows 'no Palestinian state' as he approves illegal West Bank settlement plan
A protestor holds a poster of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest in Paris against Israel's actions in Gaza on September 6, 2025. / Reuters
September 11, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Thursday that there would be no Palestinian state, speaking at a signing ceremony for a major illegal settlement project in the occupied West Bank.

"We are going to fulfil our promise that there will be no Palestinian state, this place belongs to us," Netanyahu said at the event in Maale Adumim, an illegal Israeli settlement near occupied East Jerusalem.

"We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security... We are going to double the city's population." The event was streamed live by his office.

Israel has long had ambitions to build on the roughly 12 square kilometre (five square mile) tract of land known as E1, but the plan had been stalled for years in the face of international opposition.

The site sits between occupied East Jerusalem and the illegal Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near routes connecting the north and south of the occupied Palestinian territory.

Last month, Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich backed plans to build around 3,400 homes on the ultra-sensitive parcel of land.

RelatedTRT World - Israel’s E1 plan turns the two-state solution into a two-state illusion

His announcement drew condemnation, with UN chief Antonio Guterres saying the settlement would effectively cleave the occupied West Bank in two and pose an "existential threat" to a contiguous Palestinian state.

Recommended

All of Israel's settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967, are considered illegal under international law, regardless of whether they have Israeli planning permission.

Several Western governments, including Britain and France, have announced they intend to recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly later this month.

Britain has said it will take the step if Israel fails to agree to a ceasefire in its devastating war on Gaza.

Far-right Israeli ministers have in recent months openly called for Israel's annexation of the territory.

RelatedHow real estate agents sell homes in illegal Israeli settlements - TRT World

Israeli NGO Peace Now, which monitors illegal settlement activity in the occupied West Bank, said last week that infrastructure work in E1 could begin within a few months, and housing construction within about a year.

It said the E1 plan was "deadly for the future of Israel and for any chance of achieving a peaceful two-state solution".

Excluding occupied east Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank is home to around three million Palestinians, as well as about 500,000 illegal Israeli settlers.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Infant deaths, miscarriages: Israeli war on Gaza's newborns
Israel pushes ahead with E1, deepening Palestine's fragmentation
By Issam Ahmed
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards
Ships depart Greek port to join Global Sumud Fleet aimed at breaking Israel's siege on Gaza
Trump says Qatar has to be 'a little bit politically correct' after Israel's attack
UK bans Israelis from prestigious military academy over Gaza genocide