Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan concluded his visit to New York for the 80th United Nations General Assembly and subsequent meetings in Washington with US President Donald Trump, describing the trip as “constructive, productive, and historic” for Türkiye’s diplomacy.

Erdogan emphasised that this year’s UNGA was marked above all by the situation in Gaza. “The genocide in Gaza and the broader Palestinian cause left its mark on this year’s General Assembly,” he said, pointing out that the United Kingdom, France, and ten other Western countries had announced their recognition of Palestine.

“These recognition decisions, especially from two UN Security Council members, are historic. With these steps, the number of countries recognising Palestine has surpassed 150. Support for the two-state solution is increasing both in quality and quantity, but the international community must act decisively to turn this into reality,” Erdogan stated.

He argued that Israel’s “reckless steps and occupation policies” aim to stifle such efforts, adding that he personally raised the issue of Gaza during his UNGA address, at a joint meeting with Trump, and in a high-level conference co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia. “We will continue our efforts in this direction,” he said.

The Turkish president also underlined Türkiye’s positions on Cyprus issue, Syria, and the Russia-Ukraine war, and highlighted Ankara’s humanitarian and mediation initiatives, including the Black Sea Grain Deal and prisoner exchanges.

Bilateral trade target of $100B

Turning to his bilateral agenda, Erdogan reported that his meeting with Trump covered trade, defence cooperation, and regional security. The two leaders reaffirmed their target of $100 billion in bilateral trade, with Erdogan noting that customs duties and other trade-facilitating measures were discussed.

Defence cooperation, he added, was addressed “with a constructive perspective.” A major focus of the talks was Gaza, with Erdogan stressing that both sides shared a vision of stopping the bloodshed and moving toward lasting peace.

“We were received very warmly at the White House. The atmosphere was sincere and productive,” Erdogan told journalists. “President Trump is a politician who speaks openly, and our dialogue reflects this. This visit cannot be tarnished by slander. It will have a positive impact on Turkish-American relations.”

On Gaza, Erdogan said he directly conveyed the humanitarian catastrophe to Trump. “We discussed how to move first toward a ceasefire, then lasting peace. There was a convergence of views.”