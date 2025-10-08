WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Illegal Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, wound three in occupied West Bank attack
Victim identified as 26-year-old Jihad Mohammad Ajaj; attack near Ramallah adds to surge in settler violence.
Illegal Israeli settlers kill Palestinian, wound three in occupied West Bank attack
Illegal Israeli settlers with protection by Israeli army touring in Hebron / Reuters
11 hours ago

Illegal Israeli Zionist settlers have shot and killed a Palestinian man and wounded three others in the village of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, in the central occupied West Bank, Palestinian medical sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday identified the victim as 26-year-old Jihad Mohammad Ajaj.

Three others were taken to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah with moderate to critical injuries.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, an armed settler opened fire on a group of young men at the entrance to the village.

Surge in settler violence

Earlier on Wednesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams had evacuated two people wounded in another settler attack in the village of Atara, north of Ramallah.

Recommended

One of the victims, a 50-year-old man, was shot in the pelvis with live ammunition.

The latest incidents come amid a surge in violence by illegal Israeli settlers and occupation forces across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Palestinian officials have repeatedly accused settlers, often backed by Israeli soldiers, of carrying out attacks with impunity, torching property, and displacing rural communities.

According to official Palestinian figures, more than 1,050 Palestinians have been killed, around 10,300 wounded, and over 20,000 arrested — including about 1,600 children — in the occupied West Bank since Israel’s genocide in Gaza began two years ago.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
In pictures: Palestinians, Israelis erupt in joy as Hamas, Israel agree on first phase of Gaza deal
How did Trump pull off a Gaza peace deal?
'Gaza can rise again quickly': Palestinians in Gaza react to Israel-Hamas peace deal announcement
By Ahmed Almallahi
Hamas expected to swap 20 living captives for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel
Trump set to visit Israel, may address Knesset after Gaza peace deal — report
'Historic step' — World reacts as Israel, Hamas agree on 'first phase' of Trump's Gaza plan
Hamas, Israel sign off on first phase of peace plan — Trump
Arab countries denounce storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by far-right minister
Rubio hands Trump note saying Gaza deal 'very close' - Reports
Trump says he may go to Middle East, with Gaza truce deal 'very close'
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Omar Yaghi, born to Gaza refugees, wins Nobel Prize for turning displacement into discovery
By Sadiq S Bhat
'Banditry, disregard for law': Global outrage grows over Israel's attack on Gaza aid flotilla
Turkish parliament warns Israel over mistreatment of its citizens, demands their return