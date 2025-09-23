European Council President Antonio Costa has hailed Türkiye for its role in supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia in a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a two-state solution conference of the UN General Assembly.
Costa said on Monday that the meeting was "good" and that "Türkiye is an important partner in supporting Ukraine, participating in the efforts of the Coalition of the Willing."
He added that the EU will continue to work together to achieve "a just and lasting peace."
“Ready to take lead in every area to ensure lasting peace”
The latest “Coalition of the Willing” meeting in Paris on September 4 has drawn attention with new security commitments to Ukraine, as the war with Russia grinds on.
Türkiye, which has sought to play a balancing role between Moscow and Kiev since the war began, reiterated its determination to push for peace in the meeting.
Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said following the Paris summit that Ankara is “ready to take the lead in every area to ensure lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war.”
Ankara has previously hosted direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials and was a key mediator in brokering the Black Sea grain deal, seen as one of the few diplomatic breakthroughs since the conflict erupted in 2022.