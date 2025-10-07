India and the UK have been holding maritime drills for three days, ahead of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India starting on Wednesday.

According to India’s Ministry of Defence, the bilateral Exercise Konkan-25 by the Indian Navy and the UK Royal Navy commenced on Sunday, off the western coast of India.

The British High Commission in India said on X that it is a “historic first” that “the UK and the Indian carrier strike groups linking up”.

“Exercise Konkan is aimed at increasing combined maritime and air capabilities between the UK and Indian navies on the high seas,” it added.

The exercise is being conducted in two phases until October 12, and the sea phase will “encompass complex maritime operational drills focusing on anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine exercises, flying operations and other seamanship evolutions”, the Indian Defence Ministry said.