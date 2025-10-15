Indian-origin foreign policy strategist Ashley Tellis, a prominent voice on US-India relations and a senior adviser at the State Department, has been charged with the unlawful retention of national defence information.

US federal agents found more than a thousand pages of classified documents at his home in Virginia, the US Justice Department said.

Tellis, 64, a naturalised US citizen who grew up in Mumbai, was arrested over the weekend and ordered detained pending a hearing next week.

The FBI affidavit accompanying the charges said agents recovered documents marked secret and top secret from filing cabinets and trash bags at his residence in Vienna, Virginia.

Charges against Tellis

According to the affidavit, Tellis repeatedly printed or asked colleagues to print classified materials on US military capabilities while serving as an unpaid adviser at the State Department and a contractor in the Defence Department’s Office of Net Assessment.

Surveillance footage showed him leaving government facilities carrying a briefcase believed to contain the printed records.

Late in the evening of September 25, Tellis entered the State Department and appeared to print from a classified document on US Air Force techniques, the affidavit said.

Logs showed he accessed the department’s classified “Classnet” system, re-saved a 1,200-page file under a misleading name, and printed sections of it before deleting the document.

Meetings with Chinese officials

Investigators said Tellis met several times with Chinese government officials at a restaurant in the Washington suburb of Fairfax, Virginia.

At one dinner, Tellis arrived with a manila envelope but did not appear to leave with it, while on two occasions the Chinese officials handed him a gift bag, according to the affidavit.