The Pakistani Air Force has downed five Indian Air Force warplanes, Pakistani officials and local media reported, following Indian missile strikes on Pakistan that left eight people dead, 35 wounded and two missing.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said five Indian warplanes were downed.

"If these hostile acts are stopped... We will talk to India. We do not want this situation to escalate," Asif told Bloomberg. "But if there are hostile acts initiated from the Indian side, we have to respond."

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Pakistani military spokesperson, told Reuters that Pakistan shot down three Rafale planes, one Sukhoi SU-30 and one MIG-29 being flown by India.

Indian government sources confirmed to Reuters news agency that three fighter jets crashed in India-administered Kashmir.

An Indian official added a wounded pilot was taken to the hospital.

Earlier, Pakistani Minister of Information Attaullah Tarar told TRT World that one plane had been shot down over the Akhnoor sector in disputed Kashmir and another plane in the Indian city of Ambala, while a UAV drone was downed in the Jammu region of India-administered Kashmir.

A Pakistani military spokesperson said some other Indian defence installations have been "destroyed".

India has yet to respond to Pakistan's claims.

Residents in India-administered Kashmir reported loud blasts and shared videos appearing to show downed projectile parts.

Images showing Indian troops guarding a crashed fighter jet in Wuyan, Pulwama district, India-administered Kashmir, quickly spread on social media.