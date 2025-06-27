US President Donald Trump has said the United States signed a trade deal with China on Wednesday, without disclosing the details.

"Well, we just signed with China yesterday, right? Just signed with China," Trump said at the One Big Beautiful Bill Event at the White House on Thursday.

"In the China deal, we're starting to open up China. Things that never really could have happened," he added.

US and Chinese officials met earlier this month in London to discuss the tariff issue.

In April, the US began implementing significant tariffs on goods imported from China. But in May, the US and China agreed to a broad rollback of punitive tariffs for the initial 90 days.

Trump said the US may sign a deal with India as well.

The US has collected $88 billion from tariffs, he said, adding: "Isn't that a beautiful thing? 88 billion."