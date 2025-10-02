Two people have been killed and four others wounded in a car and stabbing incident outside a synagogue in northern Manchester, police said, adding the suspect had been shot dead.

Greater Manchester Police declared a "major incident" shortly after 9:30am (0830 GMT) after officers were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in the Crumpsall neighbourhood of the northwestern city.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene...and are tending to members of the public," it added, noting "currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds."

"Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9:38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender," the force said in a statement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled by the attack" and a UK official confirmed he would be returning early from talks with the EU in Denmark.

"The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," he added.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders."

‘Serious incident’