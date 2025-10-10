The United Nations has urged the United States and Venezuela to de-escalate rising tensions in the southern Caribbean, calling for restraint and dialogue following reports of increased American military activity off the Venezuelan coast.

"In mid-August, an increased United States military presence was reported in the Southern Caribbean, off the coast of Venezuela," Miroslav Jenca, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, told an emergency session of the Security Council.

According to Jenca, US authorities said the deployments were part of operations "to stop drugs from flooding into the United States and to bring those responsible to justice."

Tensions rose further on 2 September when Washington announced that its military had struck a vessel suspected of carrying illegal drugs in international waters, he said.

"Exercise restraint"

Jenca noted that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "has urged both parties to de-escalate tensions, exercise restraint, and solve their differences through peaceful means."

"We continue to emphasise the need for all efforts to counter transnational organised crime to be conducted in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter," he said.