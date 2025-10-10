WORLD
Venezuela asks for UN Security Council emergency session over US 'threats' in Caribbean
Venezuela made the request in a letter addressed to Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.
Thousands of Venezuelans have joined a civilian militia in response to Maduro's call for bolstering the cash-strapped country's defences. / Reuters
October 10, 2025

Venezuela's government has requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council focused on the US military actions in recent weeks in the waters off the South American country.

Venezuela made the request on Thursday in a letter addressed to Russia's ambassador to the UN and council president, Vassily Nebenzia, that accused the administration of US President Donald Trump of seeking to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and threatening "peace, security and stability regionally and internationally."

Maduro's government also expressed its expectation of an "armed attack" against Venezuela in "a very short time."

The request came a day after members of Congress voted down legislation that would have put a check on Trump's ability to use deadly military force against drug traffickers.

So far, the US military has carried out four deadly strikes in the Caribbean since it increased its maritime forces for what Trump has declared an "armed conflict" with drug cartels.

Maduro's government, however, maintains that the White House is using drug trafficking only as an excuse for the operation.

"The ulterior motive remains the same as that which has characterised the United States of America's actions toward Venezuela for more than 26 years: to advance its 'regime change' policies in order to seize control of the vast natural resources found in Venezuelan territory," Samuel Moncada, Venezuela's ambassador to the UN, wrote in the letter.

Tensions

Venezuela's request does not mention the 21 people killed in the four strikes on boats that the US has claimed to have been carrying drugs.

Three of those boats, according to the Trump administration, set out to sea from Venezuela.

Russia has long been an ally of Venezuela.

Thousands of Venezuelans have joined a civilian militia in response to Maduro's call for bolstering the cash-strapped country's defences.

Caracas and Washington severed diplomatic ties in 2019.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
