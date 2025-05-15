US President Donald Trump said that he spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook and told him not to expand his production facilities in India, but to do so in America.

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said during his visit to Qatar on Thursday.

"I said to him, Tim you're my friend, I treated you very good. You're coming here with $500 billion, but now you're building all over India," he said, referring to Apple's plan announced in February to invest $500 billion in the US over the next four years.

Trump said he informed Cook that he does not want him to build production facilities in India, and that Apple will be "upping their production in the United States."

The US president claimed that selling American goods in the world's most populous country is "very difficult" because India has one of the highest tariff barriers in the world.

However, he noted that while the Asian country looks for a deal on import duties, India has offered them a "no-tariff" deal.

Trump's remarks came after Tim Cook said earlier this month that the majority of Apple's products to be sold in the US in the coming months will be sourced from India and Vietnam rather than China, which has been the target of US President Donald Trump's highest tariffs.

"We do expect the majority of iPhones sold in the US will have India as their country of origin," Cook said.