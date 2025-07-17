WORLD
1 min read
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
US President Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to address the strike on the Catholic church in Gaza, according to the White House.
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Netanyahu tells Trump strike on Gaza church 'a mistake': White House / Reuters
July 17, 2025

US President Donald Trump has spoken on the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a strike on a Catholic church in Gaza, according to the White House.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told US President Donald Trump that a strike on Gaza's only Catholic church had been "a mistake," the White House said on Thursday.

Trump called Netanyahu after having "not a positive reaction" to learning of the strike, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"It was a mistake by the Israelis to hit that Catholic church, that's what the prime minister relayed to the president," Leavitt said.

Three people were killed and several injured when the Israeli army struck the church in northern Gaza on Thursday, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

Recommended

The Patriarchate said nine other people were wounded, including one in critical condition, in the attack that targeted the Catholic Holy Family Church in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Among those injured was the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, who sustained a light injury, it added.

SOURCE:AFP, AA
Explore
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham