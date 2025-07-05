WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Hamas says it delivered ‘positive’ response to recent Gaza ceasefire, prisoner exchange proposal.
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
“All Palestinian factions have welcomed this unified response,” Badran stressed. / Reuters
July 5, 2025

The Palestinian group Hamas said Saturday that there is “national consensus” on its response to a recent Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal.

Hamas said Friday night that it had delivered a “positive” response to a ceasefire proposal to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

“We held extensive communications with leaders of Palestinian factions to coordinate and consult on our response to the framework paper related to halting the aggression on Gaza and the mechanisms for its implementation,” Hussam Badran, head of Hamas’ National Relations Office, said in a statement.

Badran said these communications “witnessed a high level of practical and serious consultation between Hamas and the national and Islamic factions, resulting in a unified national consensus supporting the position of the Palestinian resistance forces."

He said the Hamas response to the ceasefire proposal “was formulated unanimously and in a positive spirit."

“All Palestinian factions have welcomed this unified response,” Badran stressed.

"These efforts come within the framework of responsible Palestinian leadership seeking to preserve the achievements of our people and ensure a unified Palestinian position to stop the genocidal war against our people in Gaza."

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - What is inside the US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan

Discussing Hamas response

According to Haaretz newspaper, Israel’s Security Cabinet will convene at 10 pm local time (1900GMT) on Saturday to discuss the Hamas response to the ceasefire proposal and the future of the Gaza war.

Tel Aviv estimates that there are 50 hostages in Gaza, including 20 living captives, while more than 10,400 Palestinians are being held in its prisons, suffering torture, starvation, and medical neglect that have led to the deaths of many, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

Explore
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack
UN relief chief warns of 'normalisation' of rising attacks on aid workers
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham