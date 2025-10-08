It is “very important” that Gaza remain the land of the Palestinian people and that they ultimately govern the enclave, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday on his way back from Azerbaijan, where he attended an Organisation of Turkic States summit, Erdogan said Türkiye’s priority is to “achieve an urgent and comprehensive ceasefire as soon as possible.”

“It is essential that humanitarian aid be delivered to Gaza without interruption. Restoring Gaza's infrastructure, destroyed by Israeli attacks, is also among our priorities. We are making intensive diplomatic efforts toward this end,” he said.

“It is extremely important that Gaza remain the land of the Palestinian people, and equally crucial that it ultimately be governed by Palestinians,” said Erdogan.

“The issue of how security will be ensured and how a stabilisation force will be established and operated can be assessed in detail. I personally attach great importance to the negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt,” he added, referring to talks on US President Trump’s ceasefire proposal.

“Just as our Syrian brothers and sisters gained their freedom, a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital will definitely be established,” Erdogan said, speaking at the Justice and Development (AK) Party group meeting in the capital, Ankara.

The Turkish president also praised the Palestinian group Hamas for engaging with peace efforts. “Hamas has responded very positively to (US) President (Donald) Trump’s peace plan, thereby clearly demonstrating its will for peace,” he said, adding that Türkiye supports the peace initiatives in the region.

Peace talks

He said Turkish National Intelligence Organisation chief Ibrahim Kalin will also be at the negotiations and that the outcome of these talks carries great importance.

“When I said, ‘We will support every effort,’ I made this statement considering all possibilities. We hope Israel keeps its promises and does not take steps to sabotage this peace effort. While we are hopeful for a lasting ceasefire and peace, we are also cautious,” he added.

Erdogan said that during his recent visit to the US and in a phone call this week with Trump, he explained how a solution could be achieved in Palestine.

On Trump's Gaza plan, Erdogan said, “Trump specifically asked us to talk to Hamas and persuade them, and we promptly got in touch with our interlocutors on this matter.”

“I told Trump that we support his efforts for peace. We also made this clear to the public. Hamas, in its response, conveyed to us that it is ready for peace and negotiations. In other words, it didn't engage in any contradictory rhetoric. In my opinion, this is a very valuable step,” he added.

Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla