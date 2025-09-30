A former assistant to a top politician for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly five years in prison for spying for China in a case that has fuelled concerns over Chinese espionage allegedly targeting Europe.

The defendant, identified only as German national Jian Guo in line with German privacy rules, had been spying on Chinese dissidents in Europe and sharing information from the European parliament with Chinese intelligence, a judge for the Dresden Higher Regional Court said.

Jian Guo had been charged with working for a Chinese intelligence service since 2002 and gathering documents and files from the European Parliament while working for Maximilian Krah, a former European lawmaker who now represents the AfD in Germany's national parliament.

He reportedly passed on information about negotiations and decisions in the EU Parliament between September 2019 and April 2024.

The Chinese embassy in Germany did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Beijing has previously denied accusations of espionage in Europe.