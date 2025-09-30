Hunters and farmers in Greece are demanding the right to cull wolves after one attacked a child on a beach this month, warning that the protected species is multiplying in the wild.

The animal "grabbed" the five-year-old girl by the waist as she played on a beach in the Halkidiki peninsula, northern Greece, her mother told Skai TV.

A bystander drove the wolf off by throwing stones, but it later followed the girl and her mother to their apartment yard, she said.

Greek hunters have long maintained that the wolf population in Greece is much greater than estimated, increasing the threat to hunting dogs and livestock.

"Where I go hunting, there are wolf sightings almost every day," said Stelios Thomas, a 60-year-old from Thessaloniki who ventures out some 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the city.

"I am now afraid to go to the mountain. They have eaten many dogs and livestock lately. There are attacks almost every day," he told AFP.

Local officials said they were laying traps in the area, but that if the animal could not be captured, it would be killed.

'Better be removed'

Yorgos Iliopoulos, a biologist and wolf expert with the environmental NGO Callisto, said the wolf involved appeared to be unusually accustomed to humans.

"This animal evidently either found food in this area, or was erroneously fed by a human as a cub," he said.

"Its behaviour cannot be reversed and it is better to remove it, preferably through capture," he said.

The Thessaloniki-based organisation aims to study, protect and manage the populations and habitats of large carnivores such as bears and wolves and other endangered species.

In early 2024, Callisto helped remove a young wolf from the Greek police academy in Amygdaleza, near Athens.

The young male was collared and released in the foothills of Mount Parnitha, where wolves have returned after a six-decade absence.

From his studies on the Parnitha wolves, Iliopoulos said that the packs in the area "are attracted by the dead bodies of farm animals or dogs".

Wolf revival