On a crisp May evening in Damascus’s Umayyad Square, Syrian Circassian journalist Jansit Tam stood proudly amid a crowd holding banners that read, “We will never forgive”.

It was a momentous occasion for the people gathered at the iconic location as they publicly commemorated the Circassian Day of Mourning for the first time in more than five decades.

The Circassians, self-designation Adyge and the oldest indigenous people of the North Caucasus, are a minority community who are the descendants of those who survived Tsarist Russia’s 19th-century genocide .

The origins of this sombre memory trace back to 1864 in the Kbada Valley — the site of the final battle between Circassians and Tsarist Russia.

Russia’s victory ended a 101-year war that claimed over 500,000 lives in the Caucasus. The victors then imposed a demographic overhaul, forcibly displacing hundreds of thousands of Circassians and other indigenous groups.

The 24-year-old journalist, honouring those slain in the war for the first time, said that in previous years, she felt profound frustration at their inability to commemorate this occasion as she sorrowfully watched Circassian communities in Türkiye observe this event every year.

“I dreamt of travelling to Türkiye to join this event, which I consider the most important for Circassians,” she told TRT World.

“But now, that dream has come true in Damascus—something I once thought impossible.”

Breathing Room

After the authoritarian Assad regime was toppled in December of last year, Circassians, like other Syrians, seized the newfound climate of freedom.

Hussam Awari, one of the event’s organisers, said that they easily obtained approval from the Damascus governorate, with support from public security.

“Since the Soviet-Syrian alliance formed in the 1970s, no one dared to request such a gathering. Doing so could lead to your disappearance into regime prisons,” he told TRT World.

But on May 21, Syrian Circassians proudly showcased their traditional costumes, folk dance and language in the heart of Damascus, holding banners that said, “History can’t be forgotten and massacres can’t be undone” and “Justice is a right and not a choice”.

“For over 50 years, we couldn’t hold any activities related to this day,” Awari said.

“We are a group of Caucasus youth united to ensure our history isn’t forgotten. Our cause is just. We were among the first people forcibly displaced. We want the world to hear us and recognise our suffering, so we can secure a safer future for our ancient nation,” he added.

The event drew diaspora leaders like Mu’min Hajji Bayram, head of the Syrian Circassian Association in Türkiye (Adige Kafkas Dernegi), who noted grim parallels.

“The same Russia that massacred us in the 1800s, also bombed Aleppo and shielded Assad at the UN Security Council.”

While his organisation has long collaborated with Turkish Circassian groups to mark the day through vigils and speeches, this was his first time participating in Syria.