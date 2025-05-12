India's embassy in Tehran has distanced itself from a viral video in which a right-wing Indian commentator hurled a derogatory slur at Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, calling the remarks "inappropriate" and unrelated to the Indian government's position.

The video, posted by retired Major Gaurav Arya, known for his hardline views and followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, criticised Araghchi's visit to Islamabad before New Delhi.

In the footage, Arya used a slur, drawing a circle around Araghchi's photo and labelling him a "pig", prompting backlash online.

Reacting sharply, Iran's embassy in India posted a screenshot of the clip on X, saying: "Respect for guests has a long-standing tradition in Iranian culture... How about you?"