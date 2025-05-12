WORLD
1 min read
India distances itself from right-wing commentator's 'pig' slur against Iranian minister
Hardline Indian political pundit Major Gaurav Arya's remarks on the Iranian foreign minister's visit to New Delhi force Indian diplomats into damage control.
Despite the clarification, Arya escalated his rhetoric, accusing Iran of arming Pakistan and supporting it "only because of religion". / Photo: AP
May 12, 2025

India's embassy in Tehran has distanced itself from a viral video in which a right-wing Indian commentator hurled a derogatory slur at Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, calling the remarks "inappropriate" and unrelated to the Indian government's position.

The video, posted by retired Major Gaurav Arya, known for his hardline views and followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X, criticised Araghchi's visit to Islamabad before New Delhi.

In the footage, Arya used a slur, drawing a circle around Araghchi's photo and labelling him a "pig", prompting backlash online.

Reacting sharply, Iran's embassy in India posted a screenshot of the clip on X, saying: "Respect for guests has a long-standing tradition in Iranian culture... How about you?"

India's diplomatic mission in Tehran responded hours later, issuing a statement in Persian clarifying that Arya is a private citizen whose views do not reflect the government's stance, calling the tone of the video "disrespectful".

Despite the clarification, Arya escalated his rhetoric, claiming that Iran has been arming Pakistan and supporting it "only because of religion".

He further attacked Iranian leadership, calling it a "blot on humanity", language critics say mirrors anti-Muslim sentiment often found in India's right-wing circles.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
